'My friend has a secret that could blow up our entire friend group.' UPDATED

Last week, Mark got a promotion and Jay was out of town scouting out venues so he invited me to go get trashed with him. Near the end of the night he was hammered and grabbed my arm and told me he had a secret, and that I couldn't tell any of our friends cuz nobody knows. He told me he was in love with Jay and had been for years.

He went into great detail about how attractive he found him, how good he had been to him all his life, and then he got this really freaked out look on his face and said he didn't think he could sit there and smile while the love of his life married someone "who can't even commit his birthday to memory," much less write a speech talking about how good their relationship is.