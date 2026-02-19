'My GF wants another phone for her birthday, for 'personal use.'' UPDATED

It wasn’t unusual for us to meet there, especially since it’s been weirdly warm for February. I worked from home today and it was a blur. I did the bare minimum. Couldn’t focus. As soon as I was done, I called her to confirm and within about 30 minutes we were there.

At first I kept it light. We walked a bit, I joked around, got her laughing and eventually we sat down on a bench and told her we needed to talk. I explained how the whole second phone thing made me feel manipulated. I told her I already felt pressured helping pay for the first phone, and now being expected to buy another one for personal use with no clear explanation didn’t sit right with me.