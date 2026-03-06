'My friend thinks we are sharing my husband. Am I overreacting?' UPDATED

Me and and my friend are part of a friends group of 5 ladies, all single except me. I’m the only married one in the group. So last year, I started a dumb joke that my husband was “our husband.” I’d even offer to “rent him out” when they needed help moving, fixing a car, mounting a TV — because I was once a single mom and I remember not having help. So yes. I created that monster, I own it.

But my friend, started taking that joke a little too seriously.

She asks for his help more than anyone else. He always shows up because he’s genuinely a helpful guy. Fine.