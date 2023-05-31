16 disturbing secrets people shouldn't have shared.

Getting close to someone means you feel more comfortable being vulnerable with them. Sharing intimate details about your childhood, talking about dating, and sharing disturbing secrets that you probably shouldn't share with anyone.
They write:
1. ItsLocked1993 says:
I was pretty close with my youngest uncle growing up, at least in pictures (he was in his mid-20s when I was like five for context). One day when I was in middle school, he stopped coming around completely. My entire family told us, kids, that he was backpacking around the nation.
In high school, I was going a genealogy project on my grandfather (his dad) and accidentally found my uncle's name on the sex offender registry. Come to find out, he was running a CP ring and had served 16 years in federal prison. He’s out now, and my family pretends nothing happened. I stay far away.