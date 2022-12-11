9 people confess their 'true off my chest' secrets. They don't want advice.

There are plenty of places on the internet for people to ask advice about complicated social situations. But at Reddit's "True Off My Chest" community, people don't come for advice. They come to reveal the secrets they haven't told another soul and never could. It's a place for stories about deception, cheating, and murder — and, weirdly, some of them are kind of sweet. We've collected some of the most popular stories over the last year, below.
1.) "Six years ago I switched my wife's cat with a more well-behaved lookalike." -- deleted
Six years ago I swapped my then-girlfriend, now-wife's cat with a more well-behaved lookalike.
She had an all black cat that was extremely aggressive. It scratched everyone, hissed at everyone, and didn't use its litter box half the time. My wife insisted she could get it to behave better. One week she went out of town to visit her family and I was supposed to go to her apartment and feed it.