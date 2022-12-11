9 people confess their 'true off my chest' secrets. They don't want advice.

There are plenty of places on the internet for people to ask advice about complicated social situations. But at Reddit's "True Off My Chest" community, people don't come for advice. They come to reveal the secrets they haven't told another soul and never could. It's a place for stories about deception, cheating, and murder — and, weirdly, some of them are kind of sweet. We've collected some of the most popular stories over the last year, below.

1.) "Six years ago I switched my wife's cat with a more well-behaved lookalike." -- deleted

