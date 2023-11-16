Woman discovers her BIL's Grindr account, decides to confront her sister. UPDATED

She said she had other partners too and that she is asexual. I told her that it was very different the image they projected but it was not my business and all that mattered was that she is happy.

It is pretty weird as I saw them as the old school puppy love kinda couple and it is wild that they date other people but at the same time but she seems happy and content. I think nothing else really matters.

TLDR : My sister is poly? and my brother in law is not cheating.