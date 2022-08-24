18 people share 'self care' habits they swear by that others consider toxic.

"Self care" isn't always about lighting scented candles by a beautiful bathtub and writing all your future goals down in a manifestation journal. Sometimes self-care is day-drinking margaritas with friends at lunch and then booking a spontaneous weekend trip you can't afford. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something that you personally consider self care, that most people disagree is?" people were ready to share the debatably toxic "treat yourself" habits that they've given their personal stamp of approval.
Actually being on top of tasks. I’d rather stay in on a Friday and not be overwhelmed on Monday - Mirrorflute88
I wouldn't say most people disagree, but I do know a lot of companies don't view it this way. Using your sick day as a personal day. If I'm feeling burnt out, a sick day to recharge helps immensely - Frodo_noooo