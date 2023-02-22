Teen restaurant employee busted for adding big tips for herself on orders. UPDATE

There are few benefits built into the job and sticking together and respecting eachother is the best way to get by. So, when one woman found out that her coworker had been altering bills to give herself larger tips, she was shocked. When she found out that her coworker had done it to her as well, she was livid. Reddit encouraged her to take action and her update shows how bringing the theft to light played out.
So I work at a pretty busy, popular seafood restaurant. I just recently got hired about 2 weeks ago and was getting trained at the bar today. After my training session, I was scheduled to serve tables for the night. Between 3 and 4, I had my break.
So you need someone else to ring out your food for you and I asked the takeout specialist at the time. She rang in my order, cashed me out, and when I turned around she tipped herself 20% and said, “thanks for the tip!” With the SNARKIEST little smile on her face.