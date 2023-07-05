Waiter gets arrested for not paying tab for dine and dashers, boss takes her to court.

People dine and dash for many reasons, but the person that losses is your waiter. They lost out on a table that should have tipped them, and in some cases, the restaurant may make them pay for the tab.
Their partner writes:
So not me, but my GF, was serving at a restaurant for only a few weeks. Essentially a table she was serving walked out on the tab(150$), and her boss told her she had to pay for it. She told them no and immediately quit and walked out.
Last night she was on her way to my place when the police pulled her over and arrested her for theft. The boss called the police and put out a warrant for her arrest.
She's out now, but they're trying to take her to court over this 150$ tab that her table should've paid.
Now I'm a server, and I've had to pay for walkouts, but it's usually at a discount. Also, I've worked in places where I haven't had to pay for the walkout. I find it all ridiculous that the customer committed a crime, and you will try and arrest the server. Also, will you try and take her to court over it?
The internet knew about this rule about charging servers for dine and dashes.
gammawalt says:
It's illegal in NYS for any restaurant to charge the server for a dine and dash. I would counter-sue for harassment and defamation. She didn't steal ANYTHING. The restaurant she works at had customers that stole from the restaurant and her.
Sumdumr3t4rd says:
Contact a civil rights lawyer. If there was an arrest warrant, it was signed by a judge. So either the manager lied about the facts to get an arrest warrant, opening himself up to criminal charges and a civil suit, or the judge who signed it is an idiot and opened the city/county up to a civil rights lawsuit.
Laws vary by location, but generally, it takes more than 'I'm a manager, and I declare person X owes me 150 bucks' to get an arrest warrant.
asj0107 says:
Making staff pay for someone walking out on a tab is illegal. Definitely get a lawyer. This is an easy case. Absolutely insane.
OP, your girlfriend is in hot water, and only a lawyer can fish her out.