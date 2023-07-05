Waiter gets arrested for not paying tab for dine and dashers, boss takes her to court.

People dine and dash for many reasons, but the person that losses is your waiter. They lost out on a table that should have tipped them, and in some cases, the restaurant may make them pay for the tab.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Serverlife Subreddit, a waiter refuses to pay for a table that dined and dashed.

Their partner writes:

So not me, but my GF, was serving at a restaurant for only a few weeks. Essentially a table she was serving walked out on the tab(150$), and her boss told her she had to pay for it. She told them no and immediately quit and walked out.

Last night she was on her way to my place when the police pulled her over and arrested her for theft. The boss called the police and put out a warrant for her arrest.