Woman asks 'sexist' man his body count, says he's 'too easy' to be husband material. AITA?

Showing someone their own hypocrisy doesn't often go over well, which only makes it more satisfying.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for giving a guy a taste of his own medicine. She wrote:
I admit this is petty but some mutual friends think I’m the AH and it doesn’t really seem to rise to the level of AH to me so another opinion would be helpful. I (19F) am not sexually active by choice. Not for any moral reason, I just want to focus on uni without extra complications and I’d rather my first be with someone I care about and feel completely comfortable with.
Guys get weird about it when s*x comes up. Either they f*tishize it, turn it into a challenge, or lose interest. The guys that get all excited about a “0 bodycount” are the woooorst and it’s my #1 dating pet peeve. There is a guy we’ll call Bob that hangs around my friend group because he’s one of the other guy’s roommate.
Bob has good moments, but he acts like a major douche-canoe when dating or s*x comes up. Brags about sleeping with a lot of girls, but also looks down on them for being loose. I try to avoid Bob. Anyway, Bob asked me out before Thanksgiving break. Like two days before that, I heard him talking to one of the guys about a girl he went on a date with and he said he hit it and quit it because he doesn’t date sl*ts.
So when Bob asked me out, I said no thanks. He pressed for a reason and I told him that I heard him talk about all his hookups and I don’t date sl*ts. You should have seen the look on his face. He said it wasn’t really that many and he was exaggerating a little, I’m “wife material” so he’s not looking to hookup. I said if his body count was over 0 he was too easy to be husband material.
Bob lost his s#$t about it and the friend group is split. Some think it’s hilarious and Bob got a taste of his own medicine, others think it was wrong to sl*t-shame him even if he is kind of a bell-end.
Fuerto203 wrote:
NTA You really just called him out on his own hypocrisy. The fact he also referred to you as "wife material" while he himself sleeps around shows that he only really values women as sex objects or as spouses.
If he wants to have a casual attitude towards sex, then he has no right to demand "purity" from any potential partners. Do yourself a favor too OP and reassess your friendship status with the ones who thinks he is somehow in the right.
Stormy19611111 wrote:
NTA, I am sitting here laughing my head off !!!! Bob got exactly what he deserved, don't let your friends convince you any different. Not only is he a slut-shamer, he is a liar by his own admission, i.e. "exaggerating a little."
InternetFun9212 wrote:
NTA and thanks for the giggle. Sick of the double standard so to see it weaponised in reverse was fun. Don't let the comments get to you, but also maybe don't make a habit of sl*tshaming dudes either, as honestly the stigma around having multiple sexual partners needs to go, full stop, both directions.
No one knows a person's reason for not staying with someone they slept with, could be anything. That said, well done and grab that aloe Bob, because I'm sure that stung.
owloctave wrote:
It's funny as s#$t. NTA. A guy once told me about a first date he had with a woman. He liked her a lot, thought they had great chemistry, and the date ended in sex. He called her for a second date and she ignored him. He didn't understand why.
I explained that, just like when men devalue a chick for giving it up on the first date, some women devalue men for doing the same. He was shocked, and laughed at how little he had ever considered that possibility.
Lesson: don't look to the media to tell you about men, women and dating. Just like the fashion industry tries to push the ridiculous narrative that most men want to date coat hangers (cheaper for them to produce standardized clothes devoid of curves), the media wants to convince you that men and women have inherently different standards from each other when it comes to sex.
There are some men who don't care how many previous sexual partners their current partner has had, and some that do. Same goes for women. Sorry dudes, you won't always get a free pass when it comes to being loose.
martintoconnell wrote:
NTA. I'm a guy, and I've known too many Bobs. Avoid him at all costs. Friend group members on his side? Avoid them too. One could write a Psychology journal article on why he behaves in tis way. Too obvious.
PretendTemperature wrote:
NTA. I don't understand why people even press other people to date. She doesn't want to date you bro, what do you think will change if you press it?
And OP responded:
I don’t understand it either. It feels gross, like a shady car salesman trying to sell me a beat-up clunker because the tires are new or something. I wish guys would just learn to say “OK, have a good one.” and go do something else.
OP is NTA here, she simply gave him a taste of his own medicine.