Man ask GF to join family tradition and cook for men; says, 'make a good impression.'

'AITA for begging my girlfriend to uphold a s%#ist tradition just so she can make a good first impression?'

I have a big family that’s incredibly close. We have big family dinners every few months where we all meet at my great grandfather's estate and eat together. Typically how this works is that the women go cook for the time they’re there and the men don’t.

Which I am fully aware it’s s$%ist as hell. That being said I am one of the youngest people in family and my protests mean literally nothing.

Some of those women choose not to cook, however this is usually met with a level of ostracizing. The women who don’t cook are wives and long term girlfriends. So they kinda already have a good family relationship doctored in. When I have seen new partners not cook, it’s gone bad. Like completely ostracized, not speaking, cattiness, rudeness etc.