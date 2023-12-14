Woman calls out BF's car budget after he rants about 'girls spending money on clothes.'

The phrase "play stupid games, win stupid prizes" applies extra when it comes to arguments with a partner.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for pointing out that her BF wastes a lot of money after he called out her "shopping" habit. She wrote:
My bf and I have been dating for 2 years. Recently my beloved Honda Accord died after 320k miles and I had to immediately get another car as public transport isn’t an option. My bf began showing me BMWs and we went to see a 2017 BMW 3 series. It was 26k which was wild to me as I can get a new car for that price. I ended up with a Toyota Corolla cross for 14k and he called me boring for it.
I don’t care at all about cars so I don’t mind a boring car. On the other side, he keeps complaining that women spend too much on clothes. I have the same amount of clothes as him but he doesn’t seem to realize it and thinks I have far more clothes and spend way more than him on clothes. Because each of my pieces cost a lot more I buy a lot less of them. But they last for 5-10 years.
Like I have 6 cashmere sweaters that are over $200 each but I buy 1 a year. I bought another one this year on 60% off and he complained that I spend way too much on these sweaters and I challenged him to figure out how much he spends on clothes vs me. We both went through our credit cards. He spent almost double what I did on clothes because he bought 14 pieces and I bought 3 this year.
Because my stuff is really nice they just last forever. For example every 3 months he needs a new pair of jeans because his rips. I have the same pair for over a decade. Mine cost over $100 and his was $30. He needs winter boots every year and it’s usually leaking water by spring. My boots are 5 years old and still fine but his is $50 and mine are $200.
He got mad and said each of my clothes are still way more expensive and I spend way too much per piece. I had spent a long time trying to make the point to him that better stuff is worth the price and pointed out he spends a lot on his car. He has a Audi A4 and it’s like $900 a month while any car would do so why is he wasting money on cars but when I buy a sweater that lasts for years it’s a waste of money?
Because even he admits in terms of mileage, a Toyota probably will do more miles over its life than his Audi. He snapped back that he’s not ok with a boring car and ignored me for two days. I feel like he’s ok with spending way too much on a car because it’s a guy thing but since clothes are girly it’s a waste. But it pissed him off when he saw I actually spent less on the “girly” things than him.
AnnaBanana3468 wrote:
NTA - your boyfriend doesn’t sound so smart. Are you sure you want to be in a relationship with him?
OkRegister1567 wrote:
Lemme guess he's into crypto and thinks its what's gonna make him rich, but he's buying at the top?
Shoddy-Commission-12 wrote:
Now I understand where all those "boy math" girl math" memes come from lmao. Boy math is when you spend twice as much on pants than is necessary because you refuse to buy anything but the cheapest shit but then turn around and insist you absolutely need an Audi cuz it looks cool lmao 🤣 💀 NTA your bf is a dummy lol.
Something-bothersome wrote:
NTA.
“It’s expensive to be poor” credited according to google to James Baldwin - Stanford Center on Poverty and Inequality.
It’s common knowledge that quality items last longer. Your boyfriend should thank you for a very valuable lesson. Apparently, he was a little slow on learning this important fact and is now going to punish you for teaching him.
EidelonofAsgard wrote:
NTA. Ask him how much he spends on his red flags.
OP is NTA at all here, if anything, she'd be TA for staying with him.