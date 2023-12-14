Woman calls out BF's car budget after he rants about 'girls spending money on clothes.'

The phrase "play stupid games, win stupid prizes" applies extra when it comes to arguments with a partner.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for pointing out that her BF wastes a lot of money after he called out her "shopping" habit. She wrote:

"AITA for pointing out my bf wastes a lot of money when he says sexist things?"

My bf and I have been dating for 2 years. Recently my beloved Honda Accord died after 320k miles and I had to immediately get another car as public transport isn’t an option. My bf began showing me BMWs and we went to see a 2017 BMW 3 series. It was 26k which was wild to me as I can get a new car for that price. I ended up with a Toyota Corolla cross for 14k and he called me boring for it.