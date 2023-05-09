Woman reports friend to HR after he makes inappropriate joke in front of customer.

Being the only woman in a male-dominated field can be exhausting. You're constantly posed with the question of which hill to die on, and how to professionally set boundaries while also building a comfort level with your peers.

Sometimes, as unfair as it is, building coworker rapport and demanding respect are at odds. Setting respectful boundaries can get really awkward if you already knew them outside of work. But you gotta do what you gotta do, particularly when you're trying to set a hard limit against misogyny.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for immediately reporting her friend to HR after he crossed a line at work.

She wrote:

AITA for reporting my friend to HR?