Woman reports friend to HR after he makes inappropriate joke in front of customer.

Being the only woman in a male-dominated field can be exhausting. You're constantly posed with the question of which hill to die on, and how to professionally set boundaries while also building a comfort level with your peers.
Sometimes, as unfair as it is, building coworker rapport and demanding respect are at odds. Setting respectful boundaries can get really awkward if you already knew them outside of work. But you gotta do what you gotta do, particularly when you're trying to set a hard limit against misogyny.
She wrote:
AITA for reporting my friend to HR?
Context: S and I were friends before I knew he worked where I got hired. He and I had been friends for 5 years. So, I year ago I got hired as a manager at an auto parts store. I didn't know my friend S worked there too because he was on vacation when I was hired. We have been friends for about 5 years and made jokes with each other all the time.