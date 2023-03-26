Man fed up wife always drives, she says 'it's the only thing I can control.' AITA

In general, driving is just a means of transportation.

But in a relationship, it can create a strange power dynamic. In this case, the OP felt immasculated because his wife always drove. Always. She insisted it was necessary because of her motion sickness, but when he pushed a little further, she admitted that it was all about control.

AITA for wanting to drive the family instead of my wife?

Cantsneerthefenrir

Since we were married, my wife always wanted to drive when we go places together (and now as a family). She originally said she got car sick, so I went with it for a long time, even though it made me feel uncomfortable.

It has been bothering me more and more lately. Especially when we are at social events and everyone's leaving and I'm sitting in the passenger seat waving bye to everyone getting into their cars, feeling like a child.