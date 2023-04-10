14 people share the products they think have gone way down hill over time.

Over on the Ask Reddit Subreddit, people were asked what product they think has gone significantly down hill over the years. Here's a list of some of our favorites. What's yours?

1. Fast Food

Hurrrington writes:

Fast Food used to mean cheap. Now McDonalds is the same price as Chipotle. What are we paying for? Convenience? In the 2000s, Panda Express and Panera Bread were just way too expensive. But their prices are now the same as everyone else at $15-20 per person.

Personal_Mulberry_38 writes:

Can you pull ahead and we will bring your order out to you. An eternity later it comes out all cold and gross. Not very convenient.

HotConcrete writes: