Reddit rallies around 'mildly infuriated' Trader Joe's customer who told Karen 'no.'

Some people don't know the rules of life. On Reddit's r/MlidlyInfuriating community, someone posted their experience with a highly entitled customer in place in line behind them at Trader Joe's (where lines are sacred). Something about this story just really struck a nerve, to the tune of three thousand comments in under a day. You do not mess around in the Trader Joe's line.

'Woman asked to go ahead of me at Trader Joe's'

u/Lepke2011

Just sort of an amusing, but still mildly infuriating anecdote.

I was at the local TJ's on my lunch break from work. I usually grab a few items for lunch. This time was the Cuban wrap, the red and golden beet salad, and a can of flavored sparkling water.