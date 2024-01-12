Woman buys statue at thrift store, older woman yells 'I hid that for myself.' Husband steps in.

Getting into a fight with someone at the store might be top-tier petty, but there are times when it's simply in the cards.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for buying something someone had already "claimed" at Goodwill. She wrote:

"AITA for buying something someone had already 'claimed?'"

So I (22F) was at Goodwill the other day looking around. On one of the shelves I noticed a basket turned upside down, picked it up to look at it (I was looking for a container to put my jewelry in) and found this really pretty little marble statue underneath. Like one of those ones of a lady with the arms and head cut off. I really liked it and it was only 5 bucks, so I decided to get it.