Woman sad siblings didn't call about mom in hospital, brother snaps 'you've never cared.'

Staying close as siblings in adulthood can be harder than it sounds.

In adulthood, everyone's different priorities take shape in a strong way, old tensions don't magically resolve, and the logistics of life can get in the way of regular connection. While this can be a fine reality, any repressed big feelings around it are bound to come during times of family struggle.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for telling his younger sister she shouldn't get upset for feeling left out when she's the one who ditches the family.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my sister she shouldn't expect to be treated like family if she never acted like one?