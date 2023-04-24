Someecards Logo
Woman sad siblings didn't call about mom in hospital, brother snaps 'you've never cared.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 24, 2023 | 5:32 PM
Staying close as siblings in adulthood can be harder than it sounds.

In adulthood, everyone's different priorities take shape in a strong way, old tensions don't magically resolve, and the logistics of life can get in the way of regular connection. While this can be a fine reality, any repressed big feelings around it are bound to come during times of family struggle.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for telling his younger sister she shouldn't get upset for feeling left out when she's the one who ditches the family.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my sister she shouldn't expect to be treated like family if she never acted like one?

Our whole family is divided on this and someone suggested I could ask the internet here. So here it goes. I (35M) am the oldest of 5 siblings, that includes two sisters and two brothers. We all have a pretty good relationship with each other and with our parents, each other's families, etc. Well everyone except my sister Hannah (30F).

