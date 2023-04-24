Woman sad siblings didn't call about mom in hospital, brother snaps 'you've never cared.'

Staying close as siblings in adulthood can be harder than it sounds.
In adulthood, everyone's different priorities take shape in a strong way, old tensions don't magically resolve, and the logistics of life can get in the way of regular connection. While this can be a fine reality, any repressed big feelings around it are bound to come during times of family struggle.
He wrote:
AITA for telling my sister she shouldn't expect to be treated like family if she never acted like one?
Our whole family is divided on this and someone suggested I could ask the internet here. So here it goes. I (35M) am the oldest of 5 siblings, that includes two sisters and two brothers. We all have a pretty good relationship with each other and with our parents, each other's families, etc. Well everyone except my sister Hannah (30F).