Sister who can't have kids crosses a line, takes baby while mother sleeps. AITA?

Even if she showers she has to have the baby in there (I hold her in the bathroom while my wife showers). I am more than willing to make all accomodations I need to in order for my wife to heal mentally.

She's being seen by her doctor. We meet with the therapist her doctor recommended twice a week. They don't have her on meds or anything (not sure if that's even an option?) because she's nursing and she is worried about it.