Woman 'loses' it on parents after they pressure her to stop helping younger sister.

Setting boundaries with parents in adulthood is no easy task, but there are lots of situations in which it's a must.

It doesn't matter if someone is a blood relative or not, if they're consistently mistreating you or another loved one - that's unacceptable. But knowing that and actually pulling the trigger to go no-contact are two completely different things.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for kicking her parents out and telling them off over their mistreatment of her younger sister.

She wrote:

AITA for kicking my parents out of my house after they suggested I kick my sister out?