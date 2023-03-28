Woman 'loses' it on parents after they pressure her to stop helping younger sister.

Setting boundaries with parents in adulthood is no easy task, but there are lots of situations in which it's a must.
It doesn't matter if someone is a blood relative or not, if they're consistently mistreating you or another loved one - that's unacceptable. But knowing that and actually pulling the trigger to go no-contact are two completely different things.
She wrote:
AITA for kicking my parents out of my house after they suggested I kick my sister out?
For context, I have always been my parents' favorite and they unfairly kicked my sister out on her 18th birthday. She did absolutely nothing to deserve it and she was nowhere near ready to live on her own. I have a high-paying job so I let her stay with me until she graduates college or feels comfortable enough to live on her own.