Woman finds out sister is pregnant with twins, responds negatively, upsets sister. UPDATED.

Honesty is the best policy, in theory.

But in reality, there are social codes we're all expected to adhere to, and that means sometimes it's best to keep your most honest thoughts to yourself. Or in the very least, make sure the recipient truly wants to hear what you're thinking before spewing it out.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for blurting out her first thought when her sister announced she's pregnant with twins.

She wrote:

AITA for saying 'Again?' after my sister announced that she's pregnant with twins?