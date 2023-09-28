Woman snaps on sister at gathering, 'you have fancy things, why do you ask for money?'

Standing up for yourself to an entitled family member can be an emotional whirlwind. Even more so, if other family members and friends are used to you bending to that person's will. The onslaught of anger and entitlement that spills toward you when you stand up for yourself can be a lot to bear, which is why it's nice to get the support of kind internet strangers when you're in the weeds.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her sister she can't help with the baby anymore unless she gets paid. She wrote:

"AITA for not wanting to help pay for my sister's baby anymore?"