Woman tells brother the reasons women aren't attracted to him, he wants space. UPDATED.

The truth hurts, especially when it comes to attractiveness and matters of the heart.

No one wants to hear that they don't dress well or know how to engage with potential love interests. But sometimes, the only way to make your life better, is to hear the hard, cold, truth.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her brother exactly why women don't find him attractive.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my brother why girls don't find him attractive?

I (20f) and my brother (21m) currently attend university at the same school. We're pursuing similar majors so we've had a few classes together already. We meet every once in a while to talk and go over notes together. I think my brother is nice, but lately, he's been getting somewhat frustrated about not getting any dates with girls.