'AITA for asking my brother to move his wedding date farther away from mine?'

Next she set their wedding date to 1 month after mine to one up me because that's how she is. I thought that was not fair to our guests because some of them live out of town and they can't afford to fly here twice in 1 month for 2 weddings. My mom agreed with me and we went over to Joey's house to talk them into pushing their wedding date out farther.

Joey and Lana got very defensive. Lana said that she always dreamed of a summer wedding and she had the perfect dress for it which was bright white and my mom made an unnecessary comment about how she shouldn't be wearing a white dress. It only pissed off my brother more and he screamed at us.