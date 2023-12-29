'AITA for asking my brother to move his wedding date farther away from mine?'

She writes:
I've been in a relationship with my fiance for 7 years. We broke up several times but we always found a way back to each other. We've been through hell and back and we're more in love now than ever.
My brother Joey has been with this girl Lana for 5 years and they have 2 kids together. She got pregnant with their first kid only a few months into their casual relationship and they got serious after that. My family and I tolerate her for the kids. She's kind of loud, competitive and self-centered and she copies me all the time because she's jealous I guess.
Last October my fiance finally proposed to me, and a couple months later to everybody's surprise Joey proposed to Lana. He always said that he didn't want to marry her so this totally came out of left field. Lana claimed that they agreed to get married for tax reasons and they were in love too but I call BS. She couldn't stand that I'm getting married first so she forced my brother to propose.
Next she set their wedding date to 1 month after mine to one up me because that's how she is. I thought that was not fair to our guests because some of them live out of town and they can't afford to fly here twice in 1 month for 2 weddings. My mom agreed with me and we went over to Joey's house to talk them into pushing their wedding date out farther.
Joey and Lana got very defensive. Lana said that she always dreamed of a summer wedding and she had the perfect dress for it which was bright white and my mom made an unnecessary comment about how she shouldn't be wearing a white dress. It only pissed off my brother more and he screamed at us.
I tried to get them to understand that they already have a wonderful family life... a house, kids, everything and I haven't gotten to start that life with my fiance so the least they could do is let me have my dream wedding in peace without her trying to compete with me. Joey called my relationship a sham and kicked me and my mom out of his house.
Joey and Lana aren't talking to us. They uninvited us to their daughter's birthday party next weekend. I just want us all to live in peace with each other without any competitiveness or ill feelings. I will apologize if I'm wrong. Reddit, AITA?
wtfaidhfr said:
YTA. your mom's an AH too (does she really think after 7 years you're a virgin?) Your brother and his fiance are not AHs in this situation
lihzee said:
YTA. Omg, get over yourself. You sound like the competitive/jealous/obnoxious one in this scenario.
Inside-War8916 said:
Yta. How is having a wedding a month AFTER yours one-upping you?
Vivid-Rent7730 said:
YTA & honestly so is your mum. “ I tried to get them to understand that they already have a wonderful family life... a house, kids, everything and I haven't gotten to start that life with my fiance” Sounds to me like you’re the jealous one and also just as competitive as you’re making SIL sound.
azula1983 said:
yta and suffering from main character syndrome. glad they made the right decision and removed themselves from the toxicity that is you and family.
Verdict: YTA. Do you agree?