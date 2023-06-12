Dad's adult love child wants to meet siblings; they want a DNA test first. She refuses.

Old family secrets can sometimes mean secret family members.

So when two siblings found out about a child from an affair three decades ago, they wanted some proof before moving forward. However, asking for such proof can be a huge insult. So, they came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for asking my half sibling for a DNA test?'

Tickle_Me_Oh_No writes:

My (38F) brother (40m) and I found out from our dad that we may have a half sibling (33F) from an extramarital situation.

She has no biological siblings and apparently wanted to get to know our family. She’s also apparently in an abusive marriage with two youngish children, and was on the run from him at the time we were told about her (she’s since gone back).

Our dad has accepted her as his, even though there’s never been a DNA test.