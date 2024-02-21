'AITA for calling my sister out for setting me up on inappropriate blind date and lying?' UPDATED

Anyway, when this revelation came about recently, I was seething and had it out with my sister for matching me with someone completely inappropriate and for lying to both me, and this woman she claims to be a friend. She can’t see anything wrong with it because as far as she’s concerned, we’re both adults and we’ve been going well for the past few months.

Not to mention that I should have asked myself and not presumed. My issue is the principle. You can’t lie to people like that, especially as I don’t date very often anymore after my wife passed. She claims she only did it because she knew I would have said no otherwise. So AITA for having a go at her, or should I just be grateful for her “kindness”?