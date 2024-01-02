'AITA for going behind my sister's back and taking our deceased mom's wedding dress?' UPDATED

However a few months after her passing my sister broke up with her boyfriend and she went years without having any long term partners. About three years ago she came out as Aroace* [*asexual and aromantic] and has stated many times she has no interest in getting married or having a romantic partner.

I asked a few more times and she always said no. I feel like she is being unfair as our mom wanted the dress to be worn and she was also my mother, I was too young to get any big gifts from her when she passed, and I have said that I would return the dress to my sister after the wedding.