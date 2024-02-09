'I found my sister's fake Facebook profile of me and edited it to expose her, AITA?' UPDATED

Here's the original post:
Going to try to make this quick. I'm 22 and my sister is 18. I went to my sister's room to grab a top she had borrowed(we do this all the time, borrow clothes go into each other's rooms to get them back) and I notice she has Facebook open and the profile pic is...well..me. I have to do a double take because it really caught me off guard.
I know I shouldn't have but I snooped at the profile and it was just pictures of myself- my sister literally has a fake Facebook profile of me. I'm livid at this point for many reasons. 1. I don't do social media. I'm a private person and I don't like pictures of me to be on profiles like that.
2. Some of the pictures she had were ones that she took without me knowing 3. Other pictures that she had were ones I had sent to friends which means she has gone onto my computer and taken pictures off.
I delete all of the pictures and I check her computer and find a folder filled with pictures that she has taken of me and ones that were on my computer- not even all of me per se, ones of my friends, group photos, food I had taken pictures of. I go through even more and find out that she has even stolen intimate photos that I had taken for my boyfriend.
I deleted the folder completely and went back to the fake facebook profile. I uploaded a single picture of her with the caption "The real me", changed her name(she was using my middle name and a fake last name) and then left her room.
I've heard her sobbing from her room all day but I'm too angry and embarrassed to even confront her right now. AITA for messing with the profile and not just confronting her in the beginning?
grumpy_young_guy said:
NTA there's something seriously wrong with your sister. She has probably been catfishing using that account and it might even be identity theft depending on how far this goes. Big time NTA
addictedtochips said:
NTA whatsoever. You could’ve just confronted her rather than being petty and uploading a picture of her, but I don’t think anyone would blame you for that. She did MUCH worse to you.
ChickMilk said:
NTA- WTF. Everything is completely justified, that’s a level of obsession and immaturity that shocks even me. Sorry your sibling is messed up
Wian4 said:
NTA. Tbh, your sister sounds mental. What the hell is she doing with your nudes?? This is sick. You should have deactivated the profile right then and there. Then, you need to sit down and have a chat with your sister about what the eff she's been doing. Maybe you might need to involve your parents if this kind of behavior escalates. You don't owe her an apology. An apology is the least she can do.
arenee1121 said:
NTA. It sounds like she was using your picture and information to catfish people, which is a pretty shitty thing to do. She had no right to use your pictures, ESPECIALLY nudes that were sent privately to your SO.
Does your state have revenge porn laws? This might fall under that, if so, she’s lucky that’s all you did. Overall, what she did was extremely fucked up and you had the right to expose her shitty behavior and to set the record straight to all the people who were friends with the fake account.
cdjuw28bs said:
NTA - do NOT apologize. There are SO many problems with this, you need to figure out where she’s been getting this and what she’s using it for. She’s way too old for this and to not expect repercussions....but what kind of dumbass leaves that open on her computer knowing you guys run in and out of each others’ rooms?
Verdict: Definitely NTA.
Update: I decided to confront my sister since I couldn't stand sitting around with a knot in my stomach. As soon as she saw me she started crying and begging me not to tell our parents and saying she was sorry. I told her that I don't think I could ever forgive her and that it made me sick to even look at her. I asked her why she had the fake profile.
Apparently she met a guy 1 or 2 years ago on another site and she was too nervous to give him a picture of herself so she sent one of me. He really liked the picture and from then on it just snowballed. She got deeper into it, made the profile and said that she enjoyed all the attention it got her. I brought up the nudes and she played dumb at first, and then said that she must've accidentally copied them over too.
I told her that I didn't believe her but she's sticking with that. I asked her to delete the facebook and got the e-mail and information attached to it so that I can change it and make sure she doesn't try to reactivate it. She tried to make me feel bad and tell me that she was gonna lose a lot of her friends because of this and how that was the reason she did it in the first place.
At that point I just felt like she only felt bad she was caught and didn't really care about my feelings. I told her that she was being selfish for only thinking about how this hurt her but never thought about how her lies hurt me. She got upset again and I left shortly after.
I saw people mentioning that I should change my password on my computer- I've done that. I've explained the situation to my boyfriend and he offered to let me move in with him which I'm probably going to take him up on. I can't be in the house anymore- I feel so uncomfortable and I feel so paranoid about running into people that she may have talked to or sent pictures to.
Thank you for people that have sent kind words/messages/advice. I really appreciate it. Today has been the worst day of my life, hands down. The relationship with my sister will never be the same and I don't think the uneasiness will ever go away.