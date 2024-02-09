'I found my sister's fake Facebook profile of me and edited it to expose her, AITA?' UPDATED

I told her that I didn't believe her but she's sticking with that. I asked her to delete the facebook and got the e-mail and information attached to it so that I can change it and make sure she doesn't try to reactivate it. She tried to make me feel bad and tell me that she was gonna lose a lot of her friends because of this and how that was the reason she did it in the first place.

At that point I just felt like she only felt bad she was caught and didn't really care about my feelings. I told her that she was being selfish for only thinking about how this hurt her but never thought about how her lies hurt me. She got upset again and I left shortly after.