'AITA for not letting my husband in the delivery room after his mom insulted my baby name?' UPDATED

Initially, I was overwhelmed with anger and asked her to stop talking, more harshly than I should of, as she didn't have the right to imply others are ugly when she herself is no Beyonce.

Annoyed, she told me to leave her house. Not wanting to cause a further argument I left, and when I returned home my husband explained to me that he was extremely disappointed in my actions and that he couldn’t look at me. As he is close with his sister, he struggled with his frustrations with her, which she then did to her mother.