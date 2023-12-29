AITA for not telling my boyfriend my half-brother and I are not biologically related? UPDATED

Dan says he looks at my relationship with M totally differently now. He says he feels a bit weird about how he’s observed us behaving now that he knows we’re not even related (we are NOT Folger’s siblings so idek what he’s talking about). He says there’s a part of him that’s wondering if I didn’t tell him so that it would make our “lack of boundaries” less of a red flag.

Dan is not a jealous or controlling person I’m the slightest, so this has me quite shocked. He seems really hurt and worried about it and I’m wondering if this is a big deal and I’m just desensitised because it’s my own situation?