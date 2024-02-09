'AITA for not telling my daughter her sister is adopted?' UPDATED

I know, this wasn’t the best idea, but we never told Emily she was adopted until she was 15 because we thought it would be better to tell her once she was old enough to understand it. She was obviously very upset we never told her, but eventually she forgave us and understood why we did what we did and our relationship is great.

We never told Mary because she was still young when we told Emily, and we wanted Mary to choose when she wanted others to know. Also we had heard stories about bio children treating adopted siblings differently and treating them badly and we were worried that would happen. We made sure people never mentioned the adoption around the kids to make sure issues like this never happened.