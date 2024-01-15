'AITA for refusing to babysit my sister's kids?' UPDATED

I wouldn't have been able to help her out without taking PTO (which I'm saving for winter, as where I live winters get really rough and I've been snowed in once.) as I can't take my work PC with me to another state and work from there/connect to my PC. It's just not how it works.

I was prepared to explain to my sister, as I was expecting some kind of backlash, but with her complete silence response, I'm feeling kind of guilty and wondering, AITA for not trying to come down there to help her?

TL;DR: I said I couldn't watch my sister's kids this week due to it being a busy time at work and I haven't heard from her since. I'm wondering AITA, because it's been a few months now since I've seen her and it's the first time since then that she's asked me to watch them.

Edit: thanks everyone for your thoughts, kind words and advice. I am really glad I posted. I encourage anyone who struggles with boundaries to check out some of the comments section as it made me feel a lot better about saying no, and I learned a few things about saying no.