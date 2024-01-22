'AITA for ruining my brother's relationship because I wanted his GF more involved with our family?'

My parents were on my side, brother wanted to be "neutral", but asked us to not "stress her out even more". A few days ago, me and my parents went to her house to talk things out with them both.

We were upset, but tried our best to explain why her distance and refusal to help was unacceptable since she doesn't work and has free time, i told her i wished she'd be more caring and she got increasingly angrier, but said nothing. Then she turned to my brother and asked him if he agreed, but he said he didn't want to take sides.