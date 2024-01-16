'AITA for supporting my daughter's relationship with a guy who used to bully my son?' UPDATED

"AITA for staying neutral in a situation between my son and my daughter + wife?"

Here's the original post:

This all started a couple of years ago and it completely split our family apart. My son, Z (22M), has pretty much been estranged from us since he was 18. Adam is the son of good family friends, he and my daughter, P (24F), begun dating around when they were 19.

The problem is Adam was a bully to my son throughout school, as you can imagine he didn't take it very well. He was furious, however my daughter refused to budge on this. I tried to stay out of the situation but my wife took my daughter's side, partially as were good friends with Adam's parents, but also because she thought Z would eventually get over it.