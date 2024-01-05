'AITA for taking back the birthday gift I gave my sister after she threw a tantrum?'

oblomold said:

ESH - Sounds like she was being an absolute 'mare but she is a teenager who has moved school twice cause of bullying. Her self esteem is gonna be through the floor and she's bound to a bundle of rage on top of all the teenage hormones.

I'd say cut her some slack and send her back the pens, maybe with a letter explaining how upset you were with how she was treating your parents who have her best interest at heart. She probably on some level knows she's been a douche but family is a safe space for her to lash out because her parents are unlikely to reject her the way her peer group has, repeatedly.