Man lets trans brother move in after parents reject him, GF gets mad, 'I don't want a teen.'

Ideally, you'll never have to choose between a romantic partner and a sibling. But life isn't always ideal.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his GF that his loyalties lie with his baby brother. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my girlfriend that my loyalties lie with my baby brother?"

My little brother recently moved in with me. It was a huge shock at first, my brother (Will, 17) is FTM. I (M34) had no idea he was trans or even questioning his gender, he always seemed perfectly happy as a girl, y'know he was very feminine presenting and all. Turns out he came out to our parents after getting his hair cut and they didn't take it well in the slightest.