'AITA for telling my sister I'm not interested in her hosting my bridal shower?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my sister I'm not interested in her hosting my bridal shower?"

A little back story. We grew up in in a pretty toxic family fueled by our parents addictions. I always felt like the forgotten child out of the 5 daughters they had. My mother even surrendered all custody of me (not my sisters) when I was 12. When I was 16 I thought I was in love with my bf(18m) We had our first child when I was 17, married at 19 and twins at 20. It was toxic relationship on both sides.

We eventually went through a rough divorce when I was 30. We both got help for our trauma/issues and now have a great co-parenting relationship. I have been in a amazing relationship with my fiance for 5.5 yrs and he recently proposed. Every time I talk to my oldest sister about the wedding, she mentions it's not my first wedding.