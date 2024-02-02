'AITA for telling my step-sister she'll never be my real family because of her past behavior?'

NTA. This doesn't necessarily mean she wants a bigger role on your life, it means she wants to be a maid of honor. If she really wanted to be more involved with you, you would see the signs in other places. You don't need an excuse to have whoever you want in your wedding party, and you certainly don't need to have people there that won't make you happy.

Kayaker170 said:

NTA. Being the maid of honor in a wedding is about who is closest to the bride. My best friend, not my sister, was my MOH, and I wasn’t my sister’s MOH. We were never super close and neither at us had hard feelings about it.