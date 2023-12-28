'AITA for cursing out my brother after he said I spoil my wife too much?' UPDATED

Cleantech2020 said:

NTA. Bro and SIL are projecting because their marriage sucks, I bet plus they are probably being racist. I would honestly stay away from them from now on, grey rock them and go LC.

Several days after his original post, he shared this update:

So an update is me and brother have had a talk we have decided that we were both drunk and said a few things. But I’m keeping my distance because of his wife’s comments. I’ve read through the comments on my last post and I can agree I think my SIL is a bit racist from some passive aggressive comments she made about my wife but she apologized for them in the past.