'AITA for screaming at my parents for using my college fund to pay off my brother's debt?'

Being financially taken advantage of is NOT okay, it doesn't matter who is doing it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for screaming at her parents for saying they'd dip into her college savings to help her brother. She wrote:

"AITA for screaming at my parents for trying to use my college funds to pay off my brothers debt?"

I (15 F) screamed at my parents for trying to pay off the loan my brother (19M) had taken from the bank to purchase a new car that he can't pay back. I know they're just trying to help to help my brother get on his feet now that he's left home. But it 's been my dream since I was very little to be a pilot, and the training for it is very costly.