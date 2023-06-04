Woman comes out at sister's engagement party, family says 'but you're prettier.'

'AITA for stealing my sisters thunder on her engagement party?'

1Meia

My (23F) sister (25F) recently got engaged to her fiancé (26M) after they'd been dating for a year. Their engagement party was basically a dinner with friends and close relatives, and my sister went all out on the food.

To her, marriage is a huge deal, and she's had her whole wedding and married life planned out since we were kids.

I've never felt the same excitement for weddings and kids and such things, even though I do want it at some point, and since I'm a lesbian in an homophobic family, I long ago accepted that a big fancy wedding with my father walking me down the aisle isn't part of the plan.