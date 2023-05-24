Woman refuses to give her home to older brother, loses family over fight. UPDATED

It is important to look out for family, but that sentiment goes both ways.

One woman was shocked when she parents asked her to just give her apartment to her older brother. They said he made less money and she could just find another place. Now, she's thinking that all they wanted was to get there 32-year-old son out of their house, even if it meant taking away the home she had worked very hard to build.

'AITA for not moving out of my apartment so my brother can have it?'

serious-stuff45