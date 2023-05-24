Woman refuses to give her home to older brother, loses family over fight. UPDATED

One woman was shocked when she parents asked her to just give her apartment to her older brother. They said he made less money and she could just find another place. Now, she's thinking that all they wanted was to get there 32-year-old son out of their house, even if it meant taking away the home she had worked very hard to build.
I (F23) have an older brother (32). I moved out of my parent's house earlier than him and found a small place for myself that is really close to my job. The place is not the biggest, it's a one bed room apartment - but it is enough for one person and rent is very cheap so I'm extremely happy with it. I put a lot of work into it and made sure it's my little happy space.