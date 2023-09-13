Woman cuts up wedding dress when husband cheats, sister angry because she wanted it.

She was trying to still stay out of it and I got a little mad and said that it was not fair. That my sister was not right because she never formally asked me and how was I supposed to just guess that she wanted it.

She tried to justify her but in the end also accepted that my sister was wrong. Nonetheless, she told me to just give her space and that she will just come to terms with it herself.

I waited a few days till I met her in the supermarket. At first she tried to act like she didn't see me but I planted myself in front of her. She was just rolling her eyes saying she had places to be. And I just said "you know I hope you notice how unfair you are treating me" and then left her alone.