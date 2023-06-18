Dad shows bragging daughter, 'your sister is much smarter;' makes her cry. AITA?

Sibling rivalry can be a vicious sport.

One father was tired of his daughter bragging about her grades being better than her sister's, even though her sister is in more advanced classes. When they got their grades at the end of this year and the bragging heightened, this dad decided to make an example of his daughter's arrogance by making her try to complete one of her sister's advanced placement tests. Now, she won't stop crying and his wife says he was being cruel.

'AITA for having my daughter take her sister’s test?'

Sea-Weakness-6934

I have two daughters in high school. Sam is an A student and Emma is a B and C student. Sam has basically been making fun of Emma for her lower grades. We punish her when it happens but she goes back to it every time.