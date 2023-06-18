Dad shows bragging daughter, 'your sister is much smarter;' makes her cry. AITA?

One father was tired of his daughter bragging about her grades being better than her sister's, even though her sister is in more advanced classes. When they got their grades at the end of this year and the bragging heightened, this dad decided to make an example of his daughter's arrogance by making her try to complete one of her sister's advanced placement tests. Now, she won't stop crying and his wife says he was being cruel.
I have two daughters in high school. Sam is an A student and Emma is a B and C student. Sam has basically been making fun of Emma for her lower grades. We punish her when it happens but she goes back to it every time.
Now the difference between the two girls is that Sam takes the general classes where Emma takes the college classes. For example sam took biology as her science and Emma took college physics 2. So very different.
Summer is here and the final grades came in. Sam got all As and when she saw she did better, she started the I am smarter comments again. I had enough at this point
I grabbed one of Emma old tests, it was a geometry test since Sam took geometry this year and sat her down and had her do it.
Long story short she was in tears and then I explained again how grades don’t measure how smart you are. That she is in much easier classes compared to Emma, I think it finally got through to her.
My wife was informed of what happened before she came home and she was pissed, about how I could do that to Sam. She took her to get ice cream to make up for it while me and Emma are still at home.
For those wondering, we have talked to her multiple times, we have tried to get the bottom of it, her answer is she doesn’t think it is a big deal. I took Emma to her favorite restaurant, filled in my wife with what actually happened and not the story Sam told.
We are going to have to have a big talk later, but she basically said on text she f*cked up. Not to mention when Sam was calmer she got a clearer story and realize she went off the handle without the facts.
NTA - Sam needed a reality check. The reason Sam's grades are higher than Emma's is because Emma takes College level classes.
You do need to worry about the relationship your daughters will have in the future. I forsee Emma going NC with Sam if this continues and/or escalates.
NTA- Sam wanted to keep pushing & bullying Emma, so I think your “punishment” , if you’d even call it that, is 100% fair. Now she sees it through Emma’s eyes & hopefully probably won’t be a bully anymore. Sam needs to learn that she can’t put people down like that- & I think this was a great lesson in that.
Doubtful she won't be a bully anymore. Whatever she internalized by taking that test and finding it difficult has been unraveled by the goldenchild pep-talk that she got from her mother when they went out for validation-of-your-abuser-personality-development ice cream.
It was a great way to teach a lesson, but OP has a wife problem as well as a bullying daughter problem.
NTA, I’m assuming that you making Sam take the test and explaining that grades do not equate to intelligence was done in a calm and constructive manner and not in an effort to hurt her.
Emma is taking harder classes and it should be acknowledged that excelling in simple classes is not better than being average in advanced courses. I am confused about your wife’s reaction. Does she usually take Sam’s side in most situations?
Yikes! Sam actually learned something! How terrible! NTA