Man's ex blackmails family; 'give me my inheritance or you'll never see our kids again.' UPDATE

My parents called my brother and demanded to speak to him. He usually brushes off any conversation unless he wants something.

But not yesterday - my parents gave him (a German proverb) an enema, I've never seen anything like that. They told him and held things up to him that had happened in the last 13 years, some of which I didn't even know.

First of all, how his ex keeps lying and slandering to get her will and how my brother - often a victim of these slanders himself - is just completely useless. Yes, my mother called my brother useless.

My brother didn't even get a word in, but he was visibly shocked to realize that he, too, had been lied to and manipulated by his ex (honestly, how stupid can you be?!).