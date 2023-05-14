Man tells brother 'mom loves me more' because he told her about cheating father.

'AITA Telling My Brother That It's His Own Fault That Our Mom Isn't As Close To Him As She Is With Me?'

Honest_Place3469

I (20m) have an older brother 'Tom' (27m). When I was 7 I walked in on our dad kissing a woman who wasn't my mom. I was shocked, confused, and felt sick in that very same moment and started to cry.

The woman ran away while my dad tried to get me to calm down and convince me that I didn't see what I saw. I was naive but not dumb and while I couldn't fully understand what was happening I knew that my mom (51f) would be upset.