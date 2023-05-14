Man tells brother 'mom loves me more' because he told her about cheating father.

I (20m) have an older brother 'Tom' (27m). When I was 7 I walked in on our dad kissing a woman who wasn't my mom. I was shocked, confused, and felt sick in that very same moment and started to cry.
The woman ran away while my dad tried to get me to calm down and convince me that I didn't see what I saw. I was naive but not dumb and while I couldn't fully understand what was happening I knew that my mom (51f) would be upset.
My mom was out of town when this happened and my dad spent the rest of her trip to try and convince us to not say a word. The only reason why I started to go through with it was because Tom came to me and said that it was better to keep quiet to spare our mom's feelings.