Man resents sister's infant, bans her from vacation if she brings the baby. AITA?

AITA for not letting my sisters’ kid come on vacation?

brokbackmountain

I’m 25M and I have a sister 28F. January of last year I planned a week vacation to Paris with me, my sister, and her husband. Didn’t mind that I would be third-wheeling because we’re all very close friends/siblings. Although we had to cancel due to their pregnancy announcement.

Obviously I was more than happy for her but still asked her why she couldn’t come to Paris since she wasn’t that far along. I respected her wishes to wait and that’s when I decided to move plans to sometime next year (aka 2023). Finally November rolled around and they had a cute kid named Daniel.