Mom steals daughter's birthday plans, says 'I no longer have a daughter.' AITA?

I (27f) wanted a chill birthday with my support system cuz life is hard recently.
Had a party Friday of 12 friends. I just wanted on my real birthday (Saturday) to eat cheap food on the waterfront and watch the sunset with my 2 sisters and best friend.
This Friday, my mother calls to speak to me about my plans. I tell her and arrange plans to see her after her work Saturday, before dinner.
I get a call from my sisters after about how my mother came home YELLING about not being invited to be with us. 20 minutes later I get a message in our family group chat “Saturday I made a reservation at 7 at this restaurant”. So I explained that I don’t appreciate them changing plans on me and that isn’t what I wanted to do.
My father starts texting me “you are UNBELIEVABLE. Your mother just wanted to see you. You successfully have made her cry all day. How dare you. We asked before to see you. You refuse ” etc etc etc. and then when I responded explaining what happened, he ignored me and declined my calls.
I sent 30+ texts to my parents individually and together explaining I am happy to celebrate with them but didn’t appreciate them changing MY plans without telling me or asking me.
Once the party started, my mother sent me hundreds of texts about how she’s never been hurt so bad in her life except for by me. How she can’t stop crying and congratulating me for making that happen, etc.
And when she heard I was spending my own birthday party crying in the bathroom (only until 10:30pm then I put my phone away for the night) she goes “me too”. Then midnight rolls around and she says “happy birthday. I won’t be talking to you tomorrow”.
The next day, my father doesn’t even call me. My mother is STILL spam texting me.
I sent well over 50 apologies and explanations and did book a restaurant dinner for 6pm to see them. My mother is upset it’s not at 7pm.
The morning of my birthday my father sent a text about how “he wants to not see us anymore. We are not a family. This is awful” all because of me. My mother sent me texts about how because of me she feels like she has no family.
So yes, I caved and did the restaurant. She is STILL explaining how hurt she is and when we spoke the day after about how it was all misinterpreted, she refused.
In the end; they’re just passing over it. We’re fine. But no apology or acknowledgment.
AITA for wanting an apology? AITA for wanting to be as far away from them as possible next year?
NTA- Are your parents usually this... toxic? You aren't obligated to spend your birthday with your parents, especially as an adult.
They are. But then at the same time like the next day they will never apologize but will be so kind and giving that I feel guilty. And will remind me of all the things they have done for me. And I just feel horrid.
Sweetie....that is the very definition of an abusive relationship. Please do yourself a favor...cut these people out of your life forever.
Stop apologizing to these controlling a**holes. Gray rock them, do your own thing, and let them f*ck off into the sun. NTA
I got so frustrated reading your post. Even if they are your parents, why do you let them treat you like this? You should not have had to explain yourself, let alone apologize. And when they started spamming you with guilt texts, best thing to have done was to either silence your phone and leave it in your bedroom, or block them for a while.
You confirm that they are usually this toxic. Block them. Remove them from your life. You'll probably find over time you are much happier without them. Also not sure for what reason you need a support system, but can't help but feel like your parents are a major reason for it.
Thank you! I did put it away for the rest of the night and half the day until i got the text we no longer have a family eye roll
I think j this situation was eye opening about establishing boundaries.