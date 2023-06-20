Mom steals daughter's birthday plans, says 'I no longer have a daughter.' AITA?

The next day, my father doesn’t even call me. My mother is STILL spam texting me.

I sent well over 50 apologies and explanations and did book a restaurant dinner for 6pm to see them. My mother is upset it’s not at 7pm.

The morning of my birthday my father sent a text about how “he wants to not see us anymore. We are not a family. This is awful” all because of me. My mother sent me texts about how because of me she feels like she has no family.

So yes, I caved and did the restaurant. She is STILL explaining how hurt she is and when we spoke the day after about how it was all misinterpreted, she refused.

In the end; they’re just passing over it. We’re fine. But no apology or acknowledgment.