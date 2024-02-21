'My mom tried to trick me into reconciling with my sister and my ex. It backfired.' UPDATED 2X

Then my sister read her letter and began crying and telling me basically another version of what the rest did. I said nothing to anybody, just sat there until my Brother arrived. He was angry beyond anything I’ve ever seen before, he grabbed my stuff and told them all he was really disappointed and disgusted. We went outside and sat in his car until my Dad and Husband arrived,

by then I was just sobbing and he kept saying sorry. I am unsure what happened in there but I sent everybody (except Mom) an email with my lawyer’s number info attached and stated I don’t wish to be contacted by any of them ever again and if they do I will go to the police. Nobody has contacted me but I know from my Dad my Mom and sister are hysterical,