Man goes no contact with my family when brother consistently mocks his profession. AITA?

I moved out at 18 and only contacted them on holidays and birthdays. I knew if I had regular contact with them they would mock my career. They already do it when I visit them and it is unbearable.

That brings us to today. A few days ago I visited home because it was my dad's birthday. Also my girlfriend has been insisting on meeting my family. I also wanted my girlfriend to meet my family because we are getting pretty serious. And as usual they started teasing me because of my job.

Their comments were homophobic and transphobic. Combined with a bunch of sexist insults. My last straw came when my brother said that I should start another job because painting faces will not get me anywhere.